BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Societe Generale :
* Announced on Monday the accelerated placement of 3.7 million existing Korian shares, acting as sole bookrunner
* The deal price range is 31.83 euros to 33.20 euros (7.0 percent discount versus, last closing price at bottom end of the range)
* Selling shareholders are the entities managed by Covea Finance Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: