BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct 6 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese Sc says:
* shareholder meeting that will vote on conversion of bank into joint stock company to take place in October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.