Oct 6 Archos SA :

* 9-month revenue 103.8 million euros ($116.91 million) versus 84.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 34.7 million euros versus 26.7 million euros year ago

* Sees over 20 pct growth in FY

* Aims to continue double digits growth and restore profitability as part of its 3 years strategic plan

* Launches operator of network of connected objects called PicoWan