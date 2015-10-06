BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Archos SA :
* 9-month revenue 103.8 million euros ($116.91 million) versus 84.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 34.7 million euros versus 26.7 million euros year ago
* Sees over 20 pct growth in FY
* Aims to continue double digits growth and restore profitability as part of its 3 years strategic plan
* Launches operator of network of connected objects called PicoWan Source text: bit.ly/1KY13ru Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT