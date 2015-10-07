BRIEF-Food empire says qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million
* Qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million versus US$4 million
Oct 7 IVS Group SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it has acquired, through its subsidiary IVS Italia SpA, the vending business of Guccione Srl, active in Southern Italy, in Basilicata and Calabria regions
* The provisional value of the transaction is 2 million euros ($2.25 million), the final price to be established at the end of the control period determined by the contract
* Qtrly net profit 15.6 million baht versus 14.1 million baht