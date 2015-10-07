Oct 7 Sberbank of Russia :
* 9-Month net profit under Russian Accounting Standards
(RAS) of 144.4 billion roubles ($2.29 billion) versus 286.7
billion roubles year ago
* 9-Month net interest income under RAS of 532.6 billion
roubles, down 16.3 pct versus year ago
* 9-Month total provision charges under RAS of 303.7 billion
roubles versus 217.8 billion roubles year ago
* Overdue loans in September decreased by 0.1 percentage
points to 2.9 pct
($1 = 63.0300 roubles)
