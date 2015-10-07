BRIEF-Maxim Power Q1 FFO loss per share basic and diluted $0.01
* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results
Oct 7 Tesco Plc
* CFO still expects to return to above average industry margins in long-term
* Tesco CFO says return to investment grade rating "still a period away", not putting timeframe on it
* CEO says "we've still got another 6 months of respositioning to go" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: