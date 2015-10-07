BRIEF-HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
* HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
Oct 7 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu says can sell Fenerbahce Futbol shares until Oct. 14
* Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu currently holds 76.27 pct of Fenerbahce Futbol
Source text : bit.ly/1hqkXAw
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA