Oct 8 Kappahl

* Q4 sales 1 149 million sek versus reuters poll forecast 1,152 million

* Q4 operating profit 52 million sek versus reuters poll forecast 49.6 million

* Q4 gross margin 57,4 percent versus reuters poll forecast 58.4 percent

* Proposes dividend of 0,75 sek/share sek/share versus reuters poll forecast 0.80 sek/share

* Q4 sales in comparable stores unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm Newsroom)