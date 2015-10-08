BRIEF-Ilkka-Yhtyma Q1 oper profit EUR 2.5 mln
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 8 Regnon SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Stronger Sp. z o.o. increased its stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 3.1 pct via a purchase of 329,000 shares on Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon:
* Giga media ltd - appoints james huang as its new chief executive officer upon departure of collin hwang