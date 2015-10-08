BRIEF-Ilkka-Yhtyma Q1 oper profit EUR 2.5 mln
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 8Artnews SA :
* Said on Wednesday David Khidasheli raised its stake in the company to 8.51 percent from 2.43 percent via purchase of 1.5 million shares on Oct. 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Giga media ltd - appoints james huang as its new chief executive officer upon departure of collin hwang