BRIEF-STI India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago
Oct 8 Snowbird AG :
* Said on Wednesday, by mutual agreement, Kok Weng Lam, CFO, will leave the Management Board for personal reasons effective Dec. 31
* Adm expands destination marketing footprint with acquisition of majority stake in israeli merchandiser