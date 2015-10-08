Oct 8Deutsche Balaton AG :

* Said on Wednesday to repurchase a further piece of 100,000 own shares (corresponding to approx. 0.86 pct of the share capital)

* Buyback repurchase at a purchase price of 11.00 euros ($12.38) per share on value bearer shares with an imputed portion of share capital of 1.00 euros per share

