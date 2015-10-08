BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
Oct 8Deutsche Balaton AG :
* Said on Wednesday to repurchase a further piece of 100,000 own shares (corresponding to approx. 0.86 pct of the share capital)
* Buyback repurchase at a purchase price of 11.00 euros ($12.38) per share on value bearer shares with an imputed portion of share capital of 1.00 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lankan shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, posting their highest close in nearly one year, with blue chips leading the rise ahead of the central bank's monetary policy rate announcement.