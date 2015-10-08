Oct 8 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Said on Wednesday it completes its debt restructuring agreement with a capital increase reserved to shareholders and holders of convertible bonds "Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023"

* To issue up to 3,180,366 new ordinary shares with no par value for a maximum of 2,999,721.2112 euros ($3.38 million) of which 2,999.72 euros attributable to capital and 2,996,721.4912 euros to share premium

* Newly issued ordinary shares to be offered at the exchange ratio of 14 to every 239 option rights held

* Subscription price is 0.9432 per share

* The offer period lasts from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30

* Capital increase is guaranteed by major shareholder Marfin Srl

* Once the capital increase is executed or by the end of the fiscal year, another 10-million euro capital increase for holders of "Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023" convertible bonds will be launched

* To issue up to 10,602,205 ordinary shares with no par value for up to 9,999,999.76 euros of which 7,000 euros of capital and 9,992,999.76 premium

