CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
(Corrects alert, headline and story to show that rate fell to 5-year low, not record low)
LONDON Oct 8 LAGOS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's interbank overnight lending rate fell to a five-year low on Thursday, hit by excess liquidity in the market that spurred renewed bond buying from commercial lenders and pension funds, traders said.
The overnight lending rate halved to 1 percent from the previous day. It had hovered around a three-month low of 3 percent last week after the central bank repaid matured open market bills and did not issue fresh ones to mop up the funds, in a bid to keep borrowing costs low.
Yields on 10-year government bonds fell 71 basis points on Thursday to 13.59 percent as the excess liquidity filtered into the bond market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million ($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.