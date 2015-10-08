BRIEF-Mogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year
Oct 8 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:
* The Listing and Surveillance committee decided to satisfy petition from Mr. Michelozzi to grant an exception to the requirement set out in clause 4.5.2 of the Requirements for Issuers and to permit him to subscribe for up to 97,363 shares of Pro Kapital Grupp during subscription period, i.e. until October 16 Source text: bit.ly/1Lo4h4D
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year
* Unit entered into two sale and purchase agreements with Kl Teh Land & Development Sdn Bhd (“purchaser”) for disposal of land