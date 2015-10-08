Oct 8 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:

* The Listing and Surveillance committee decided to satisfy petition from Mr. Michelozzi to grant an exception to the requirement set out in clause 4.5.2 of the Requirements for Issuers and to permit him to subscribe for up to 97,363 shares of Pro Kapital Grupp during subscription period, i.e. until October 16 Source text: bit.ly/1Lo4h4D

