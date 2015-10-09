Oct 9 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Thursday its unit DC Service GmbH terminated contracts with BB Royal Holding SA and Dawid Sukacz concerning acquisition of 38.47 percent and 12.32 percent stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA respectively

* Contracts were terminated due to problem in finalising payments for stakes

* Agreements were signed on Aug. 10

* Additionally, DC Service sold to BB Royal Holding 1,800 shares of Meng Drogerie+ for 180,000 euros ($203,022.00)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)