BRIEF-Tod's sees around 10 net shop openings this year
May 5 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:
Oct 9 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Thursday its unit DC Service GmbH terminated contracts with BB Royal Holding SA and Dawid Sukacz concerning acquisition of 38.47 percent and 12.32 percent stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA respectively
* Contracts were terminated due to problem in finalising payments for stakes
* Agreements were signed on Aug. 10
* Additionally, DC Service sold to BB Royal Holding 1,800 shares of Meng Drogerie+ for 180,000 euros ($203,022.00)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razil's government sacked the head of the country's aboriginal rights agency on Friday amid increasing territorial conflict between indigenous groups and farmers.