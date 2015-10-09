Oct 9 Prelios SpA :
* Said on Thursday that the board finalised the spin-off of
non-core assets and investments called Project Centauro approved
on Aug. 6
* Signed an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Pirelli & C
SpA and Unicredit SpA for the implementation of the spin-off and
signed an agreement with lending banks to restructure the debt
* To confer on a newco its investment business unit and a
portion of the overall corporate debt for 174 million euros
($197.39 million) and to provide the newco with 20 million euros
in cash
* Intesa Sanpaolo, Pirelli and Unicredit to join the newco
through a reserved capital increase of 12 million euros
* The entry of the new shareholders in the newco will lead
to the loss of control on the newco by Prelios and the
consequent deconsolidation of the newco
* Signs agreement for the acquisiton of a 10 percent stake
in Prelios SGR held by Intesa Sanpaolo
* To increase its share capital by 66.5 million euros via
options to shareholders by the end of the year
* Lending banks to guarantee on the non opted stock in the
capital increase
* 66.5 million euro capital increase includes 48 million
euros to repay corporate debt, 12 million euros of cash to
Prelios and 6.5 million euros for the acquisition of a 10
percent stake in Prelios SGR held by Intesa Sanpaolo
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
