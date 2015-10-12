BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
Oct 12 Black Pearl SA :
* The Czech Republic-based Seramico S.R.O. acquired 1,489,500 shares of the company on Oct. 6
* Seramico buys about 73.85 percent of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.