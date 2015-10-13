BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Oct 13 Mabion SA :
* Said on Monday that it resolved to issue up to 360,000 series M shares at issue price of 47 zlotys ($12.7) per share via private offer
($1 = 3.7137 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership