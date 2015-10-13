Oct 13 IVS Group SA :

* Said on Monday that the board approved the issue and offering of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of up to 240,000,000 euros ($272.88 million)

* Filed an application to list the notes on MOT with the Italian Stock Exchange

* Board resolved that the notes will bear an interest at a fixed rate not higher than 4.5 percent, to be paid annually in arrear and will mature on the seventh anniversary of the issue date of the notes

* Intends to use the net proceeds from the bond offer together with credit lines and cash on hand to purchase, redeem or cause to be redeemed, the outstanding 250,000,000 euro 7.125 percent senior secured notes issued by its subsidiary IVS F SpA in an amount equal to at least 200,000,000 euros of the aggregate principal amount of the existing notes

