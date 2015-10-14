Oct 14 Archos SA :

* Announced on Tuesday it has proceeded with the drawdown of a second OCABSA tranche worth 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million)

* The drawdown involves issuing 236 OCA convertible bonds with nominal value of 10,000 euros each, representing a 2.36 million euro bond issue, accompanied with BSA share subscription warrants

