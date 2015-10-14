BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Oct. 12 Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV (Joint Stock PIF) and the USA-based Manta Instruments Inc signed an agreement for acquisition of preference series A shares
* Under the agreement, Joint Stock PIF will buy in three tranches 1,977,848 series A preference shares of Manta Instruments for $999,999
* Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV is a portfolio company of Adiuvo Investments
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,