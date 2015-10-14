Oct 14 Rubicon Partners SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Oct. 9, Piotr Karmelita sold his entire 7.23 percent stake (276,400 shares) in company

* Shares were sold for 0.75 zloty per share in privately negotiated transaction

* Says MBMB Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in the company to 8.05 percent from 0.82 percent via purchase of 276,400 shares on Oct. 9

($1 = 3.7138 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)