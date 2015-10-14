BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Oct. 9, Piotr Karmelita sold his entire 7.23 percent stake (276,400 shares) in company
* Shares were sold for 0.75 zloty per share in privately negotiated transaction
* Says MBMB Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in the company to 8.05 percent from 0.82 percent via purchase of 276,400 shares on Oct. 9
($1 = 3.7138 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,