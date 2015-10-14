BRIEF-IAC plans to buy Angie's List- WSJ, citing sources
* IAC plans to offer $8.50 a share for Angie's, deal would value Angie's List at more than $500 million- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2oR3dr7
Oct 14Addnode Group AB :
* Changes in business model affect subsidiary Cad-Q
* Says Cad-Q sells as part of its offering software from Autodesk Inc., which has decided to change its business model to a subscription form
* After Aug. 1, 2016 no Autodesk licenses will be sold and Cad-Qs sales of Autodesk licenses will gradually shift to a new model
* Assessment is that above described changes mean that Cad-Q's earnings in 2016 will be affected negatively by about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.85 million) Source text: bit.ly/1k472Cn
($1 = 8.1111 Swedish crowns)
* Aegis Financial Corp reports 7.66 percent stake in Alaska Communications as of April 28 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2qlMKuY)