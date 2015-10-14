Community Health posts quarterly loss, hurt by charge
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
Oct 14 Spineway Sas :
* H1 net loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) versus loss of 0.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 1 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1jzyRSi
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion