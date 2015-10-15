BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Esprinet SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that as of Oct. 19 it will be added to FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, having the proper qualifications of free float and liquidity
* The company will remain in the STAR segment but it will be deleted from the FTSE Italia Small Cap Index
* The company will be included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index with 52,070,840 of shares
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds