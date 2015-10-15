Oct 15 Esprinet SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that as of Oct. 19 it will be added to FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, having the proper qualifications of free float and liquidity

* The company will remain in the STAR segment but it will be deleted from the FTSE Italia Small Cap Index

* The company will be included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index with 52,070,840 of shares

(Gdynia Newsroom)