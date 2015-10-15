BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU
Oct 15 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Was informed on Wednesday by Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co. Ltd. that the relevant authorities of the People's Republic of China have not yet approved the transactions contemplated under the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of July 24, 2015 by and among SHL, Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) and its Israeli subsidiary Jinoran Mergers (2015) Ltd.
* Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co. Ltd. has further informed SHL that based on its communication with the PRC government, it would be likely for them to obtain such approval by the end of November 2015
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.