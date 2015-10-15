BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15Dufry AG :
* Announced on Wednesday definitive results of the offer for World Duty Free S.p.A.
* Said that Dufry Financial Services BV will hold, on the payment date, 237,839,116 ordinary shares of World Duty Free S.p.A., equal to 93.45 pct of the issuer's share capital
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason