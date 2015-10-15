Oct 15 Hetan Technologies SA :

* Issued and allotted 334,147 series B shares at 1.44 zloty per share to 3 investors

* Issued and allotted 187,500 series C shares at 0.8 zloty per share to 1 investor

($1 = 3.6817 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)