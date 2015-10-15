Oct 15 SFD SA :

* Said on Wednesday its shareholder meeting resolved to raise its capital via issue of no less than 1 and no more than 1,010,910 series F shares at issue price of 0.4 zloty per share

* Series F shares will be offered in private placement with pre-emptive rights in ratio of 44 rights to 1 share Source text for Eikon:

