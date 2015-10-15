BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Oct 15 I3D SA :
* Said on Wednesday it issued and allotted series BL2 and BL5 bonds in total number of 207 and nominal value of 207,000 zlotys ($56,250)
* Series BL2 bonds have maturity date of Dec. 16, 2015; series BL5 bonds have maturity date of March 20, 2016
($1 = 3.6800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds