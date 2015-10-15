Oct 15 I3D SA :

* Said on Wednesday it issued and allotted series BL2 and BL5 bonds in total number of 207 and nominal value of 207,000 zlotys ($56,250)

* Series BL2 bonds have maturity date of Dec. 16, 2015; series BL5 bonds have maturity date of March 20, 2016

($1 = 3.6800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)