BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Regnon SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Jamstar Sp. z o.o. acquired 477,203 shares representing 9.99 percent stake in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds