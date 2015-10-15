BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15Dardanel Onenta Gida Sanayi :
* Applies to be listed in National Market due to the improvements in operations and financial statements
* Currently traded in Watchlist Market
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason