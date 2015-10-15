BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Burberry Group Plc
* Shares fall 11 percent after H1 sales miss forecasts, cautious outlook
* CFO says Hong Kong comparable store sales decline was over 20 percent in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason