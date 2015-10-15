BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
Oct 15 (Reuters) -
* Linamar says plans to offer 71.53 euros per share for Montupet
* Linamar says cash offer values Montupet at 771 million euros or 1.16 billion Canadian dollars
* Linamar says Montupet backing its offer and agrees not to solicit other bids
* Linamar says offer to open to public early December 2015
* Deal confirms Reuters exclusive Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock