Oct 15 (Reuters)

* Linamar says plans to offer 71.53 euros per share for Montupet

* Linamar says cash offer values Montupet at 771 million euros or 1.16 billion Canadian dollars

* Linamar says Montupet backing its offer and agrees not to solicit other bids

* Linamar says offer to open to public early December 2015

