BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Oct 15 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Se
* Says always looking at option to spin-off or ipo parts, nothing imminent Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds