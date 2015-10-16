Oct 16 Voxel SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholder Voxel International S.a.r.l signed a contract with PwC Polska Sp. z o.o. as sole advisor for analysis of the strategic options with regard to the 49.26 percent stake held in Voxel, including a possible sale of the shares of Voxel

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)