BRIEF-Mediclin Q1 group EBIT negative 0.5 million euros
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
Oct 16 Voxel SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholder Voxel International S.a.r.l signed a contract with PwC Polska Sp. z o.o. as sole advisor for analysis of the strategic options with regard to the 49.26 percent stake held in Voxel, including a possible sale of the shares of Voxel
May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :