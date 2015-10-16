BRIEF-Wittchen April revenue up 25 pct YoY
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 16SFD SA :
* Said on Thursday that Sept. 2015 revenue was at 8.2 million zlotys ($2.21 million), up 13.51 percent year on year
($1 = 3.7179 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 5 The French government has cut its assessment of the risk of bird flu in the country to the lowest level after stemming a disease that had swept through the southwestern duck-breeding region for the second winter in a row.