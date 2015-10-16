Oct 16 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reiterated its FY 2019 outlook for turnover of 200 million euros ($227 million) and EBITDA of 25 million euros from organic growth

* Plans expansion investments in two areas: RJF Pharma and RJF CDMO for 17 million euros in the coming years

* Estimates to invest 9 million euros in R&D, in addition to 5 percent of the company's turnover already invested

* Estimates to invest 8 million euros in production capacity and technology, which will include a new line of sterile injectable antibiotics in 2016

