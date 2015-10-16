BRIEF-Mediclin Q1 group EBIT negative 0.5 million euros
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
Oct 16 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reiterated its FY 2019 outlook for turnover of 200 million euros ($227 million) and EBITDA of 25 million euros from organic growth
* Plans expansion investments in two areas: RJF Pharma and RJF CDMO for 17 million euros in the coming years
* Estimates to invest 9 million euros in R&D, in addition to 5 percent of the company's turnover already invested
* Estimates to invest 8 million euros in production capacity and technology, which will include a new line of sterile injectable antibiotics in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :