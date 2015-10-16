BRIEF-PVH says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 mln
* Says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 million versus $11.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
Oct 16Robinson Europe SA :
* Said on Thursday that it agreed to sell 20 percent stake (160,000 shares) in OUTDOORZY SA for 320,000 zlotys ($86,130)
* Following the sale, company will own 55 percent stake in OUTDOORZY
($1 = 3.7153 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods