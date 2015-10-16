Oct 16Robinson Europe SA :

* Said on Thursday that it agreed to sell 20 percent stake (160,000 shares) in OUTDOORZY SA for 320,000 zlotys ($86,130)

* Following the sale, company will own 55 percent stake in OUTDOORZY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7153 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)