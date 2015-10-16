UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
Oct 16 Banzai SpA :
* Board appoints Pietro Scott Jovane director general, effective as of Oct. 16
* Board commits to appointing Pietro Scott Jovane CEO and Paolo Ainio executive chairman in the next shareholders' meeting, to take place on Nov. 25
Source text: bit.ly/1jsbbQg
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
PARIS, May 3 Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.