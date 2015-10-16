Oct 16 Reliance Industries Ltd

* India's Reliance Industries executive says 4G launch seen "around December"

* India's Reliance Industries executive says committed to manufacture phones in India "over a period of time"

* India's Reliance Industries executive says own-brand "LYF" smartphones will range from premium to affordable, no specific price yet

* India's Reliance Industries executive says in talks with 5 manufacturers over own brand smartphones Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)