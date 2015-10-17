ATHENS Oct 17 Greece will put off by a month
the sale of majority stake in its biggest ports, Piraeus
and Thessaloniki, the head of the country's
privatisation agency said in a newspaper interview published on
Saturday.
Setting a date to submit binding bids for Piraeus and
Thessaloniki ports is one of the actions that Athens needs to
complete to conclude its first bailout review and unlock more
funds for its 86 billion euro ($98 billion) bailout.
"The submission (of bids) for OLP (Piraeus Port operator)
will take place on Nov. 30 or early December at the latest," the
head of privatisation agency (HRADF) Stergios Pitsiorlas told
the Kathimerini newspaper.
China's Cosco Group, Danish container terminal
operator APM Terminals and Philippines-based
International Container Terminal Services have until
Oct. 30 to submit binding bids for a 51 percent stake in OLP.
But Greek government officials told Reuters this month that
the early Sept. 20 election had held up work and the deadline
would be pushed back by about 20 days.
Pitsiorlas also said that Greece will push back the deadline
to receive binding bids for the Thessaloniki port to the end of
March from early February.
Eight firms, including APM Terminals and Russia's state
railway company, have been shortlisted for the Thessaloniki
port.
Privatisations have been a key part of Athens' efforts to
develop its state assets and raise money to cut Greece's
mountainous debt. But the programme has raised only 3.5 billion
euros since 2011 versus an original target of 50 billion euros
in the 2011-2015 period.
Greece is targeting 1.4 billion euros from privatisations
this year and 3.7 billion for 2016. Pitsiorlas has said that the
target will be missed this year due to delays on a Greek airport
deal with Germany's Fraport, while the 2016 target is
realistic.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
