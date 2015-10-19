Oct 19 01Cyberaton SA :

* Said on Saturday that the Court in Warsaw registered the change of the nominal value of the company's shares to 0.40 zlotys per share from 8.00 zlotys ($2.15) per share

* The company's share capital remains unchanged and amounts to 35,866,608 zlotys and is divided now into 89,666,520 shares of nominal value of 0.40 zlotys each

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7230 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)