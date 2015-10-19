Oct 19 BVT SA :

* Said on Saturday that signed an agreement to acquire a debt portfolio with nominal value of over 3 million zlotys ($804,959)

* The debt portfolio consist of liabilities of passengers who were using the means of public transport such as tram or bus without a valid ticket

($1 = 3.7269 zlotys)