Oct 19 C-Rad AB :

* Order for eight C-RAD systems from Italy

* C-RAD's Italian distributor - TecnoSan S.a.s - secured order for four Catalyst systems as well as four Sentinel 4DCT systems, to be installed in three cancer treatment clinics in the Campania region in southern Italy

* Delivery of systems is scheduled for Q4 2015

* Systems are expected to be operational and ready for patients at beginning of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

