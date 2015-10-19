BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 C-Rad AB :
* Order for eight C-RAD systems from Italy
* C-RAD's Italian distributor - TecnoSan S.a.s - secured order for four Catalyst systems as well as four Sentinel 4DCT systems, to be installed in three cancer treatment clinics in the Campania region in southern Italy
* Delivery of systems is scheduled for Q4 2015
* Systems are expected to be operational and ready for patients at beginning of 2016
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS