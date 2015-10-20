Oct 20 Mobistar SA :
* Reports 9-month consolidated revenue of 912.8 million
euros ($1.03 billion) compared to 933.6 million euros a year
ago
* 9-month total service revenues is 813.9 million euros
($922.0 million), down 1.5 percent y-o-y, (up 0.9 percent y-o-y
in Q3 2015)
* 9-month restated EBITDA is 228.1 million euros, up 4.8
percent y-o-y (11.3 percent y-o-y in Q3 2015)
* 9-month operational cash flow is 112.5 million euros, up
62.1 percent y-o-y (up 63.3 percent y-o-y in Q3 2015)
* 9-month consolidated net profit is 47.8 million euros
compared to 36.5 million euros a year ago
* Says total number of connected SIM cards for the first 9
months is 5.7 million euros compared to 5.6 million year ago
* Says upgrade its full year guidance for 2015 and is now
expecting to exceed high-end of its initial guidance range of
between 260 and 280 million euros restated EBITDA excluding
cable cost
