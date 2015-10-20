Oct 20 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit, Projekt 03 Sp. z o.o.,
announced a tender offer for 7,580,100 shares of Torpol SA
at 11.79 zlotys ($3.15) per share
* Under the tender offer, Projekt 03 Sp. z o.o. plans to
raise its stake in Torpol to 33 percent
* Currently Marvipol and its units do not hold any stake in
Torpol
* Said that treats the investment as strategic and plans to
support Torpol in the current and planned activities, as well as
to strengthen its market position
* Said intends to maintain Torpol's shares in trading on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange's regulated market
