BRIEF-Spotify expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
* Spotify, currently valued at $13 billion, expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
Oct 20 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :
* Says unit Intralot Inc. re-selected by the lottery of New Mexico as a supplier for the implementation, operation and maintenance of the lottery system
* Says the network of terminals numbers 1,200 advanced new terminals photon
* Says the new contract will run for 8 years and its validity starts on November 22
Source text: bit.ly/1MRkSmB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity