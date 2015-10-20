BRIEF-China Bio Cassava updates on provision of financial assistance
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
Oct 20 Aures Technologies SA :
* Q3 revenue 17.8 million euros ($20.2 million) versus 16.9 million euros year ago
* Confirms its objective of a two digits growth number for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1ZUuD8R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: